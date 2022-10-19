Land acquisition completed for India’s second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam, Tamil Nadu, says former ISRO Director

According to a senior government official, land acquisition for India’s second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam in the southern state of Tamil Nadu has been finished.

The new spaceport’s construction might begin at any time, according to Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, vice president of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science & Technology and a former director of the ISRO Satellite Center. He had high hopes for the creation of an ecosystem centred on space surrounding the planned spaceport in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district.

As a prime launch location, Sriharikota offers a number of benefits. The increased velocity of the Earth’s West-East rotation helps rockets launched from this location, which is on the east coast and closer to the equator. This effect of this rotation is felt closest to the equator and is almost nil at the earth’s poles. This effect mainly benefits launches into equatorial orbits.

Dr. Annadurai was speaking at the international conference ‘Space Technology: The Next Business Frontier’ that the US Consulate General and the Indian Space Association were hosting at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) (ISpA).

‘In the next ten years, 10,000 satellites are expected to be launched. They are designed to carry out tasks like remote sensing, communications, radar, optical sensors, and more’ said Prof. Rajeev Jyoti, Director Technical, Indian National Space Promotion & Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

He went on to explain the shift in the global space industry from the development of big satellite constellations in geostationary orbit to the development of tiny satellite constellations for low earth orbit.