Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to see Sonia Gandhi after his victory. She had another strategy.

Following his election as the new Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge made a point of paying a visit to Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence. He asked for an appointment, but never received one.

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi determined that given the situation, it should truly be the other way around after some deliberation.

The conference then moved from 10 Janpath to 10 Rajaji Marg, Mr. Kharge’s residence.

Sonia Gandhi deviates from Congress practise by paying a visit to Mr. Kharge’s house.

Rarely have members of the Congress leadership visited the homes of party leaders. Manmohan Singh, a former prime minister, was an exception.

Following Manmohan Singh’s summons in a coal scam case in 2015, Sonia Gandhi led a Congress march from the party office to his house as a gesture of support.

The Gandhis sought to convey to the ranks that Mr. Kharge is the new chief with Sonia Gandhi’s 10-minute journey to his house.

Rahul Gandhi previously emphasised that he would report to ‘Kharge-ji’ like every other member of the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi said to NDTV, ‘I shall report to the new president.’

In response to inquiries about a new Congress leader taking over, he stated that ‘the future president would decide my place in the party.’

It is the first non-Gandhi president of the twenty-first century for the Congress. Since the country’s independence, the Nehru-Gandhi family has typically been the consensus choice to lead the Congress.

Sonia Gandhi was followed by another guest for Mr. Kharge. Shashi Tharoor, his opponent, called him and claimed that the elections, whatever of the results, had ‘ultimately strengthened the party.’

‘To meet the difficulties ahead, I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues in Congress. I think tonight is the real start of our party’s resuscitation’ was Tharoor’s comments.