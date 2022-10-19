Mallikarjun Kharge’s first address after victory: We must combat fascist forces

Mallikarjun Kharge, the first non-Gandhi leader of the Congress in more than 20 years, asserted that it is necessary to fight forces that pose as democratic but directly target democracy.

‘We have to fight the fascist forces. We have to fight the forces that pretend to be democratic but attack democracy,’ We have to fight the forces that profess to be democratic yet attack democracy.

He said that the Congress has ‘strengthened the democracy of this country since independence’ despite the present battle to regain electoral popularity in the wake of a string of catastrophic poll losses since 2014.

‘Today, when every institution is being dismantled and democracy is in danger, Congress with its countrywide election is working towards strengthening democracy,’ Kharge added.

The veteran politician, who began his career as a leader of farmers, thanked his supporters and party workers. ‘I want to thank Mr Tharoor as well. He was my opponent but we fought against each other well. Now we’ll struggle against divisive powers,’ he assured.