Motorola launches high-end variant of Edge 30 Ultra in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: American consumer electronics and telecommunications company, and a subsidiary of Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo, Motorola launched its high-end variant of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in India. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant of the handset will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart at Rs. 64,999.

Motorola recently launched its8GB of RAM+ 128GB storage variant of Edge 30 in the country at Rs. 59,999. The device is offered in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colours.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra’s is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset, which sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and a 60-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS support, along with a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W wired charging support and up to 50W wireless charging support.