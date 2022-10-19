On Jyotika’s Bday; Mammooty releases poster of Jeo Baby’s next film ‘Kathal, The Core’

Kochi: Amid the success of his latest movie Rorschach, megastar Mammootty has announced his next venture, directed by acclaimed director Jeo baby. Titled ‘Kaathal – The Core’, along with Mammootty, Tamil actor Jyotika will be headlining the cast, making the project Jeo’s biggest yet.

Kaathal will mark the ‘once South-Indian heartthrob’ Jyotika’s return to Malayalam cinema after 12 years, her last one being Seetha Kalyanam opposite Jayaram. The film will be produced by Mammooty Kampany, which is currently basking in the success of Rorschach, and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

Mammootty released the poster through his social media handles while conveying his birthday wishes to Jyotika.

Here’s unveiling the title of Mammootty Kampany's next project Directed by Jeo Baby Kaathal – The Core | @kaathalthecore Wishing a very happy birthday to Jyotika ?@MKampanyOffl @DQsWayfarerFilm pic.twitter.com/dsnqD6FyW7 — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 18, 2022

Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandini, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku, Josy Sijo and Adarsh Sukumaran also play important roles in Kaathal. Jeo Baby’s last outing, ‘Sree Dhanya Catering Service’, in which he has acted as well, was an attempt by the director at comedy. Kaathal has been written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria and is being executive produced by George Sebastian. While Salu K Thomas will wield the camera, Mathews Pulickan will compose the tunes to Aleena’s lyrics. Kaathal will be edited by Francies Louis.