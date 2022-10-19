Oppo launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched new budget smartphone named ‘Oppo A17k’ in India. The 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the new device is priced at Rs. 10,499. The handset is currently listed with a ‘coming soon’ tag on Oppo’s India online store in Navy Blue and Gold colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A17k runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.1 and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The device features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612) display with 60Hz refresh rate. The display sports a waterdrop-style notch and has an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio with 269ppi pixel density.

The phone equips an 8-megapixel sensor at the rear with an autofocus f/2.0 lens and a 78-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include magnetic sensor, light sensor, fingerprint sensor and gravity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.