Raaj Kumar Anand new minister in Delhi Cabinet

Rajendra Pal Gautam will be replaced as a minister in the Delhi Cabinet by Aam Aadmi Party legislator Raaj Kumar Anand. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has been informed of the appointment in writing by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On February 11, 2020, Anand won the seat of MLA for Assembly District 24 in Patel Nagar. He will succeed Gautam, a Delhi minister who was forced to resign after the BJP singled out the AAP for his alleged anti-Hindu remarks.

Due to his participation at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, Rajendra Paul Gautam was under criticism. After a video of him attending the October 5 ceremony where hundreds vowed to convert to Buddhism and stop considering Hindu deities as gods went viral, the former Delhi social welfare minister found himself at the centre of a controversy.

He was accused of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses at the event by the BJP. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, came under increasing pressure from them to take action against him and fire him. On October 9, Gautam published a letter announcing his resignation, writing: ‘I joined the programme at Ambedkar Bhawan on October 5 in my personal capacity. It had nothing to do with AAP or being a minister.’ On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation.