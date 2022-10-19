Several schools in UAE announces 4-day weekend

Dubai: Many schools in Dubai announced 4-day weekend for students. The schools are giving 2 days off to celebrate Diwali. The days off are on Monday and Tuesday (October 24-25) When combined with the Saturday-Sunday off, that means a 4-day weekend for students of these schools.

Most Indian schools like the Delhi Private School Dubai (DPS) will remain closed on Monday, October 24, 2022 and Tuesday, October 25, 2022 on account of Diwali and pupils will return to their classrooms on Wednesday, October 26. Most schools in Sharjah like the Sharjah Indian School and Ambassador School among others will also remain closed coming Monday.