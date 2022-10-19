Study: chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer and heart disease can be brought on by sleeping less than 5 hours

As per a study’s findings, middle-aged persons who sleep for less than five hours a night are more prone to multimorbid conditions like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

Over 7,000 men and women between the ages of 50 and 70 were enrolled in the study, which was directed by researchers from the University College London and published in PLOS Medicine, to examine the effects of sleep duration on health.

According to ANI, it was discovered that there is unquestionably a connection between a participant’s sleep duration and their diagnoses of chronic disorders.

At the age of 50, it was discovered that people who said they slept for five hours or less had a 20% higher risk of developing a chronic illness. Over a 25-year period, the danger for individuals who don’t get enough sleep increases to 40% compared to people who sleep more than seven hours.

She continues by saying that even though it is common for our sleeping patterns and habits to vary as we get older, getting at least seven to eight hours a night of rest is still advised.

To ensure a good night’s sleep, experts recommend good sleep hygiene; this includes making sure to sleep in a quiet, dark room that is at a comfortable temperature, not using electronics around bedtime, and avoiding heavy meals before sleeping.

While researchers didn’t find any linkages between sleeping for nine hours or more and multimorbidity in healthy people, longer sleep in people with a chronic illness was found to have associations with a 35 per cent increase in developing another illness.