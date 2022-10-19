Top EU diplomat denies allegation that ‘jungle’ comments were racist

Josep Borrell, the head of foreign policy for the European Union, denied on Tuesday that remarks he made last week were racist and apologised for any offence the comments may have caused. The remarks had drawn criticism from the United Arab Emirates.

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates summoned the acting head of mission at the EU delegation there and demanded an explanation for remarks allegedly made by Borrell that were seen to be discriminatory.

Borrell referred to Europe as ‘a garden’ and the majority of the rest of the world as ‘a jungle’ that ‘might invade the garden’ in remarks he made at the brand-new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, which have since gained a lot of attention online.

Late on Tuesday, Borrell wrote on his blog that when he used the word ‘jungle,’ he was alluding to the rising number of instances of nations using coercion, threats, and blackmail—behavior that is against accepted international rules.