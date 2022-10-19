UP Municipal elections; BJP to provide 1,200 tickets to Pasmanda Muslims

The BJP plans to offer 1,200 Pasmanda Muslims tickets to the next municipal elections. Muslims from the lower classes, known as Pasmandas, make about 85% of the state of Uttar Pradesh’s Muslim population.

In an effort to win over this sizable group of Muslims, the BJP is holding Pasmanda conferences. Some of the castes that make up the Pasmanda Muslim community are Qureshi, Ansari, Salmani, Shah, Mansoori, and Siddiqui. In the impoverished Muslim community, caste-based discrimination is referred to as pasmanda.

Among Indian Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims are likewise by far the majority, yet they are disadvantaged in jobs, the legislature, and community organisations.

Pasmanda Muslims, according to UP Minority Morcha head Kunwar Basit Ali, have long been neglected. He added, ‘The BJP government gave them their due share, offered them posts and now, by giving tickets in the civic elections, they will also be given their share in politics.’

According to Brijesh Pathak, deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the beneficiary schemes established under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership have had a positive significant impact on people’s lives. Muslims from Pasmanda are integrated into society. He added, ‘The opposition made Muslims into a political vote bank, but the BJP has done the most for them.’