Varun Dhawan plays a werewolf in the horror-comedy ‘Bhediya’

In the most recent film from filmmaker Amar Kaushik, ‘Bedhiya,’ actor Varun Dhawan mysteriously suffers a wolf bite. The movie’s posters had been teased for a few days, and on Wednesday, the horror-comedy trailer was released on social media.

In the movie, which is set in a hilly terrain, Dhawan will portray a werewolf who must accept his new identity as his friends Abhishek Banerjee, Kriti Sanon, and Deepak Dobriyal attempt to comprehend the changes in him.

The teaser, which is filled with suspense and odd dialogue, promises that the movie will be an exciting ride, as is characteristic of Kaushik’s work, who has previously produced movies like ‘Stree’ and ‘Bala.’

The film has been made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and will release in theatres on November 25.