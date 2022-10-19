Women foreign ministers from around the world to gather to discuss Iran

In a virtual meeting this week that Canada is hosting for female foreign ministers from across the world, Mélanie Joly, Canada’s minister of foreign affairs, said Iran’s ongoing protests will be a topic of discussion.

In the midst of protests sparked by the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini last month while being detained by Tehran’s morality police, one of the most audacious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, Joly and her counterparts will meet on Thursday.

The Iranian regime must stop all acts of violence and repression against the Iranian people, including their heinous assaults on women in particular, Joly said. ‘My counterparts and I will come together to send a clear message: the Iranian regime must end all of these acts,’ she added.

‘Canada will continue to support the brave Iranians who stand up for their mothers, sisters, wives, and daughters while defending their human rights. Human rights include those of women,’ she stated