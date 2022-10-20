A LEADER WHO CAN LAUGH! Shashi Tharoor is simply too cool to be Congress chief

Congress has picked a new president. A section of the population had thought Shashi Tharoor would reign in this Game of Thrones, but there were some unexpected turns in the story’s script. Senior party figure Mallikarjun Kharge was Tharoor’s opponent. We immediately saw that Tharoor was losing when his team claimed ‘fraud’ in the poll, just as in every other election in our wonderful democracy.

Prior to the official release of the results, even Rahul Gandhi referred to Kharge as the Congress chief at a news conference. Kharge was allegedly chosen by the Gandhi family as their ‘unofficial’ official representative. Well, we can argue about it in the days to come. We’ll tell you why we believe Tharoor is too cool and an unconventional politician to hold this position for the time being while Kharge becomes the leadership of the Congress and a non-Gandhi chief takes the helm after more than two decades.

Since the Congress is India’s oldest party, it continues to be a significant force in politics. The Gandhi family has always had the upper hand. The formal leadership was about to shift after Rahul Gandhi, the obvious choice to succeed him, declined to assume the reins. Big celebrities like Digvijaya Singh and Ashok Gehlot were among the many who participated in the event. But before they really realised it, they had run out. Then there were two, Kharge and Tharoor.

Any organisation, though, will continue to be more significant than a single voice. Kharge is said to be close to the Gandhi family, although Tharoor has his own voice. He is well-known as a writer and politician who isn’t ashamed to admit that he was trained in England and that Britain owes India compensation. Despite the fact that his party is unable to engage the BJP in a similar conflict, his identity as an Indian and a Hindu remains important.

A LAUGHABLE NETA

Tharoor took a risk by entering the political realm, where we are accustomed to seeing netas passionately and overly seriously charging at one other. To laugh and make us laugh, Tharoor adopted a stand-up persona in April. His humorous act surprised everyone when he appeared on One Mic Stand on Amazon Prime. Remember his quip about blaming everything on Nehru? Tharoor showed us that not all politicians are as stiff with a witty and self-aware 10-minute act.

THE SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER

Among social media leaders is Shashi Tharoor. He provides content developers with material with everything he says and does. He uses Twitter to share glimpses of his daily life with his 8.4 million followers in addition to informing them about his speeches and rallies. Naturally, there are also controversy and memes. A photo of the MP with six female lawmakers that he posted with the caption ‘Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t a beautiful place to work’ put him in hot water only last year put him in a difficult situation.

With his exchanges, Tharoor, who is still active on Twitter, also makes us chuckle. In May, a guy asked him to come up with a name for a business that would sell books and stationery as well as serve as an Internet café. A proposal was made by him: ‘WWW: World Wide Words’ may be a good name for it. That applies to both printed materials and websites’.

OUR DESI OXFORD DICTIONARY

Every time Shashi Tharoor tweets or speaks in English, we all grab for the dictionary. His oratory prowess has established him as a mainstay at literature festivals and lecture circuits all over the world. In contrast, his tweets helped India learn terms like farrago, webaqoof, and rodomontades. He offered us a tongue twister, ‘Floccinaucinihilipilification’, even in light-hearted conversation with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao. Need to learn vocabulary or get ready for the CAT? Just stick with Mr. Tharoor.