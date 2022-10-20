‘A safe, secure world is a shared responsibility, India upholds diversity and democracy’: PM Modi 

India is hosting a conference of Interpol for the first time in 25 years. Presently taking place in New Delhi, the capital of the country, is the 90th Interpol General Assembly conference. The Indian Prime Minister stated in his statement on Tuesday that his country is an example for the rest of the world in maintaining diversity and democracy. 195 nations are present at the summit.

‘India is an example for the world in sustaining diversity and democracy. Police agencies from 195 different nations have been linked by Interpol during the past 99 years. Even if the legal system differs, this is true. The Interpol is reaching a historic milestone,’ Modi added, drawing attention to the fact that 2023 will mark the organization’s 100th anniversary.

‘New types of online extremism and cybercrime have emerged as a result of terrorism’, he said, ‘This is a call for global collaboration to improve the globe. All nations are striving to establish methods to confront this sort of terrorism. India ranks among the top nations that contribute to UN peacekeeping missions. India has demonstrated its readiness to lead in any crisis, from climate objectives to COVID vaccinations’.

He also praised international law enforcement agencies, telling ANI that they are the first to respond to crises wherever in the globe. From October 18 to 21 in New Delhi, the four-day event will take place. At the meeting of ministers, heads of police, and heads of intelligence from various nations, there are 195 members and and heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers are attending the event.