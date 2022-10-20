Abu Dhabi police offer ‘free car seats’ to safeguard children; Read on…

As part of a continuing campaign to encourage philanthropic activity and to propagate the culture of children’s safety in automobiles among community members, officers from the Abu Dhabi Police have handed away free kid car seats to families and installed them in their vehicles. Initiated by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Emirates Motor Company, the ‘Benches of Good’ project was carried out in partnership.

The director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al Himairi, has emphasised the importance of promoting a traffic culture that mandates the use of child safety seats for passengers inside of moving vehicles and ensuring the safety of children.

According to Al Himairi, ‘all family-owned automobiles should have child seats to lessen the chance of accidents, and the associated injuries and deaths,’ adding that young children should be buckled up in a child seat in the back of the car. The officer lauded Abu Dhabi Police’s collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and its crucial role in helping the less fortunate via acts of kindness and humanity through collaborative projects that are in the community’s best interests.

Children under the age of 10 are only permitted to ride in the rear seats of cars and should always use seatbelts, according to traffic authorities. To guarantee their safety, children under the age of four should be buckled into suitable child seats. Drivers who permit youngsters under the age of 10 to sit in the front seats of their vehicles risk receiving a Dh400 fine. According to the traffic laws of Abu Dhabi, the owner will additionally get a Dh5,000 fine and the car will be impounded.

For families that fail to supply kid car seats for children under the age of four, the UAE traffic legislation additionally imposes a punishment of Dh400. According to studies, if a youngster is not restrained, the impact would be the same as falling from a height of ten metres. Road safety professionals claim that a car seat would guarantee their security and safety in the event of such incidents.