Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37080, lower by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4635, down by Rs 20. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.25% at Rs 50,074 per 10 gram. yesterday, it closed at Rs 50,212, falling 0.4%. Silver futures were also trading lower by 0.64% at Rs 55,657 per kg.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 6.08 tonnes on Wednesday. It is their biggest one-day outflow since July. In the international market, spot silver fell 0.4% to $18.36 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.6% to $878.52 and palladium slipped 0.6% to $1,988.78.