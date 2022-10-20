Couple’s feud over cooking mutton kills neighbor ; Read the bizarre story!

On Tuesday, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal stabbed his neighbour to death after the latter interfered in a disagreement between him and his wife. Billu made an effort to break up the argument between Pappu Airhwar and his wife about ‘cooking mutton’.

Most Hindus avoid eating non-vegetarian food on Tuesday because they view it as auspicious. Tuesday saw a confrontation between Pappu and his wife because she objected to his preparing mutton. Billu went to the argument when he heard it start, resolved it, and then went back to his house.

But subsequently, Pappu killed the man by beating him to death at his home. Based on the testimony made by his wife, the police filed a case against Pappu after Billu’s death. The following day, Pappu was taken into custody.