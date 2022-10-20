Denmark Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy enter pre-quarter finals

Copenhagen: In badminton, ace Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy enter pre-quarter finals of the men’s singles at the Denmark Open Championship. Kidambi Srikanth will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men’s single category, while Lakshya Sen will face fellow Indian shuttler HS Prannoy.

In men’s doubles, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play against Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana. In the mixed doubles category, Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar will face Arisa Higashino and Yuta Watanabe of Japan. In women’s doubles, Pullela Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will play against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand.