Dubai based air carrier launches new flight service

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai announced new international flight service. The air carrier will operate 2 flights a week to Osh in Kyrgyzstan from November 3. Thus, flydubai will become the first UAE air carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to Osh. Osh is the second destination of flydubai in Kyrgyzstan after, Bishkek.

Thus flydubai has expanded its network in Central Asia to 8 points. This includes Almaty and Astana in Kazakhstan, Bishkek and Osh in Kyrgyzstan, Dushanbe in Tajikistan as well as Namangan, Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

The flights will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Osh International Airport (OSS) on Mondays and Thursdays. Flights will operate from Osh International Airport (OSS) to Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to OSS start from Dh7,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,650. Return Business Class fares from OSS to DXB start from $2,700 and Economy Class Lite fares start from $440.