Researchers claim getting at least five hours of sleep each night may lower the likelihood of various chronic health issues in people over 50.

Poor sleep may be a symptom of an underlying health condition or perhaps a risk in and of itself, experts claim.

There is evidence that sleep aids in recovery, relaxation, and renewal of the body and mind, although it is unknown why the ‘golden slumber number’ may be significant.

The UK civil servants’ health and sleep were monitored as part of the PLoS Medicine investigation.

The following question was posed to all 8,000 or so participants: ‘How much sleep do you get on an average weeknight?’

Some people also wore sleep trackers on their wrists.

Although scientists are unsure, it is certain that sleep is beneficial for mood, attention, metabolism, and the brain’s ability to store memories.

The ability to sleep provides the brain with a chance to remove waste.

According to Prof. Derk-Jan Dijk, head of the Surrey Sleep Center, to BBC News, ‘This work reinforces that receiving only brief sleep is not beneficial for us. It’s generally not a good idea, yet for certain people it might be.’

Why do some people sleep less is a key question. Is there anything we can do to stop it, and what is the cause? To some extent, lifestyle factors like sleep are changeable.

Long periods of poor sleep can have a negative impact on wellbeing.

Sleeping medications, which can have dangerous negative effects and lead to dependency, are no longer commonly prescribed by doctors.

However, sleep issues are frequently resolvable, and assistance is offered.