Five-year British child abuse investigation to conclude it’s findings

After learning that politicians, church leaders, and other people in positions of authority had either failed to act or turned a blind eye, a five-year national inquiry into decades of child sex abuse in Britain will present its findings on Thursday.

Following a string of horrifying disclosures of abuse, some of which went back decades, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), one of the largest and most expensive probes of its kind ever conducted in Britain, was established in July 2014.

The most notable scandal involved Jimmy Savile, a former BBC television star who was also one of the country’s most prolific sex abusers after his death. Jimmy Savile was once one of Britain’s most well-known celebrities.

Victims had said that powerful establishment individuals, including as senior parliamentarians, spies, police officers, and school administrators, had ordered cover-ups.

Since it began in February 2017, the investigation, headed by social care expert Alexis Jay, has reviewed roughly 2.5 million pages of material and held 325 public sessions with 725 witnesses.

Over 6,000 abuse victims and survivors have shared their stories with the investigation’s ‘Truth Project.’

It has already made available 19 inquiry reports and other research findings that describe horrifying abuse at organisations including the Catholic Church, the Church of England, and Westminster, the centre of British politics.

According to its reports, politicians and church leaders aggressively disregarded and covered up allegations in order to defend the reputations of the offenders.