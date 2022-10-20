Forex Market: Indian rupee touch an all-time low against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee touched an all-time low against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the strengthening of the US dollar, sell-off in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 83.05 against the US dollar. During trading, it then slipped to 83.06, a fall of 6 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee plunged 60 paise to end at 83 against the dollar.

Also Read: Denmark Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy enter pre-quarter finals

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07% to 113.06. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 453.91 crore.