‘Form travel committee, no travel between 10 pm and 5 am’: Know the guidelines issued by Kerala Govt for school tours

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the bus tragedy between tourist bus and KSRTC in Vadakkencherry, the Kerala government has issued revised guidelines for study tours from schools. The guidelines issued by General Education Department:
Only those vehicles, complying with the norms stipulated by the transport department, should be used. The school authorities should examine and verify the documents of the vehicle. Contract carriages, with illegal lights and sound systems, should not be used. No travelling after 10pm and before 5am.
Prior to leisure or study tours, the school authorities should call a meeting of the parents and inform them about the details. Only three days in an academic year can be set aside for the excursion. The teacher-student ratio should be such that there would be one teacher for every 15 students, as per the guidelines.
- Travel between 10 PM and 5 AM will not be allowed
- Only those vehicles complying with Motor Vehicle Department mandates will be permitted
- Only those tour operators authorised by the government should be involved. The list of authorised operators will be available on the department website.
- If there are any grievances against the driver’s conduct, then they should be intimated to Regional Transport Officer
- Schools should have a travel committee. A teacher under school management’s control should be the convenor. The committee should include a student representative from the school parliament, two teachers’ representatives and a PTA representative.
- A detailed itinerary and time-cost estimates should be prepared and handed over to schools and the education department. Parents’ meetings should be convened to brief the same. Before travel, the police station concerned should be briefed about the trip.
- In an academic year, only three days will be permitted for a study tour. This can be taken either together or separate.
- Teacher-student ratio should be 1:15.
