ISSF World Championship: India’s Ramita Jindal crowned world champion

Cairo: In shooting, India’s Ramita Jindal was crowned world champion in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women Junior event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt. Ramita Jindal defeated China’s Ying Shen by ‘16-12’.

Tilottama Sen won a bronze medal for India at the event. Indian girls also swept the 50-meter Pistol Women Junior event after Divanshi topped the field with a score of 547, Varsha Singh came second with 539 and Tiyana was third with 523. The fourth place was also captured by India as Khushi Kapoor shot 521.

Also Read: UAE announces new entry permit rules

Rhythm Sangwan won a silver in the 25m Standard Pistol Women. Abhinav Choudhary won a silver medal in the 50-meter Pistol Men Junior event. Vijayveer Sidhu won bronze in the 25-meter Standard Pistol Men.

India’s overall medal tally rose to 25 including 10 gold, 5 silver, and 10 bronze medals. India is placed in the second position behind China.