Jagan Mohan Reddy says, ‘Chandrababu Naidu provoked Pawan Kalyan’

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that Chandrababu Naidu provoked Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan to criticise the ruling party. According to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, ‘While we are manifesting development through 3 capitals, a few others are trying to disrupt it.’

‘Today, the so-called leaders are hurling abuses as they cannot speak about what good they have done to serve the state of Andhra Pradesh. Today, the people of AP do not trust them. What are they retorting to?’ CM questioned.

He added that Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu had pushed Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan to speak out against him and the government.