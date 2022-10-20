JioBook laptop is all set to start its business in India

The JioBook laptop has a starting price of ?15,799. This is somewhat less than its

In India, the JioBook laptop is now accessible to anyone for less than 15,000 rupees. The JioBook laptop is an option for those with extremely limited budgets for laptops. As you may remember, earlier this month during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) event, Reliance Jio showcased its first-ever laptop. After being made available to government employees, the item is now finally being sold to the general public.

The JioBook laptop has a starting price of 15,799 rupees, which is a little less than what it originally cost. The price of the device was initially 19,500 on the government website.

On a number of bank cards, there is an instant discount of up to 5,000 rupees. On credit cards from reputable institutions, the portal is offering a flat discount of 3,000, as well as 5,000 off of credit card EMI transactions. You can check the discounts available to debit card holders on the Reliance Digital website.

The JioBook is designed for people on a tight budget who desire a laptop for both simple tasks like browsing and schooling. It has an 11.6-inch HD screen. This one includes wide bezels and a front-facing 2MP camera for video calls. It is driven by an Adreno 610 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

Since the gadget only has 2GB of RAM, multitasking will not run smoothly. It is available with 32GB of expandable, 128GB-capable eMMC storage. The laptop is powered by JioOS, which the company touts as having been carefully optimised for lag-free operation. Even a JioStore is included in the package, enabling users to download any third-party programme on their laptop.