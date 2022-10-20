On Mission LiFE launch day, earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Gujarat

Surat: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale was felt in Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the movement of tectonic plates under the earth’s surface was felt around 10.26 am in 61 kilometres Southeast of Surat.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in his hometown and is scheduled to launch Mission LiFE in Kevadia today. The LiFE’s launch will take place after the Prime Minister’s bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in Kevadia.

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Andaman and Nicobar island on October 14, while Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the same day.