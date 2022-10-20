Right time to eat your main meals

We search social media for healthy recipes, study food trends, and follow others who are eating well. We work to incorporate all of these beneficial routines into our lives.

But have you ever realised that despite all of our efforts, we frequently feel bloated and overweight and lack a cheerful stomach?

You probably don’t realise that the timing of your meals is the reason why you feel this way. So, how should this physical stress be managed? According to experts, the best way to consistently maintain good health is to stick to a schedule for eating your primary meals.

Breakfast Timing

For breakfast, experts agree that it should always be rich in fibre and the food should be warm. Cold foods should be avoided . It is because the metabolism requires a gentle kick start which is when a warm breakfast comes in.

Warm breakfasts like Millet Rotis, Warm Oatmeal, Porridge or even Boiled Eggs can help in easy digestion and prepare the gut for the day ahead. Thus, it is recommended to eat your breakfast by 7 am in the morning.

Lunch Timing

For lunch, the majority of nutritionists advise choosing a filling meal. It should be a balanced meal with proteins, carbohydrates, and good fats—not too much or too little. Because your body needs more time to absorb foods containing all of these elements when you eat them at lunch, it is recommended that your lunch meal be substantial and high in nutrition. For this reason, experts generally concur that the lunch meal should be eaten between 12:30 and 2 pm.

Snacking

Between breakfast and lunch, it is advised to eat some fruit if you are feeling peckish. Since one can only reap the full advantages of fruits during this time. They should never be eaten after having a large meal but before it. As this can help absorb more nutrients in your body. Make sure that if you are eating any fruits, then they are consumed by 11 am and not after that.

Evening Snacking

Fruit juices are suggested for the diet in the evening. It maintains a healthy and content stomach while giving the body enough energy to last till dinner. Drinking fruit juices will assist raise energy levels if you feel a little low in the evening. Try to consume the fruit juices around 4 pm for optimal outcomes.

Dinner timing

The final meal of the day, dinner, should consist of foods that are easy on the stomach. As a result, there will be less bloating and gas problems and the stomach will feel lighter. Thus experts recommend that the last meal of the day should be consumed at least 2 hours prior to bed, which means that it should be eaten between 6:30 to 8 pm. Make sure that there is a gap of 4-6 hours between major meals.