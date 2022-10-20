Salam Air launches new flight service

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, Salam Air has announced new flight service. The air carrier will operate 2 passenger flights per week to Masirah Island in the country from November 3, 2002. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman has given the green signal for flight service.

Masirah is the largest island in the Sultanate of Oman. It is a popular spot for kite surfing, snorkelling, fishing and nature photography.