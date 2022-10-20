Schoolgirl beaten to death for refusing to sing anthem ‘praising supreme leader’!

An Iranian teenager, 16, died after reportedly being assaulted by security personnel in her classroom along with other classmates for objecting to singing an anthem honouring Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. During a security raid on the Shaheed Girls High School last week in Ardabil City’s northwest, the event occurred.

When some of the schoolgirls, including Asra Panahi, 16, objected, they attempted to force them to sing the hymn in praise of Iran’s supreme leader. After that, they received a beating. According to a statement from the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations released on Wednesday, Panahi subsequently passed away from her wounds in the hospital, according to the BBC.

“Death to the dictator!” School girls waving forced-hijabs, chanting in the streets of Sanandaj. Oct 17 #Mahsa_Amini #????_????? pic.twitter.com/CggC37eVy9 — IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) October 17, 2022

Asra’s uncle said that his niece passed away as a result of a heart disease, while the Iranian government denied any involvement in her passing. Asra’s passing occurs at a time when Iran is engulfed in upheaval as a result of the anti-government rallies that erupted throughout the country a month ago. They have been protesting the government over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained by the Morality Police for unlawfully donning a headscarf after being arrested.

Relatives and human rights organisations have reportedly blamed the security forces for the deaths of numerous young girls, according to reports. Teenage girls have been agitating in classrooms and playgrounds at various schools in favour of the women-led rallies against the hijab legislation and the clerical establishment since the demonstrations first spread through the streets and into public spaces.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Supreme Leader was referred to as the ‘dictator’ in a number of videos that went popular on social media. Schoolgirls were shown waving their headscarves in the air and addressing male authorities while chanting ‘Woman, life, freedom’ and ‘Death to the dictator’.