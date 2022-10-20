Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused, Gangster Deepak Tinu, who escaped from custody, arrested

According to officials, on October 1, gangster Deepak Tinu, who is suspected of killing singer Sidhu Moose Wala and fled from Punjab police custody, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in Alwar, Rajasthan.

As Tinu fled from Mansa in Punjab, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal claimed that Tinu kept switching locations for his hiding place. He was finally arrested after significant operations by the Delhi Police in several locations across the nation.

‘Five grenades and two automatic pistols have been recovered from his possession. He is being brought to the national capital and his police custody remand will be sought,’ Dhaliwal said.

In a big setback for Punjab Police, who fired the officer in charge and detained him, Tinu fled from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa Police when he was brought in on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in another case.

According to the police, it was found during first interrogation that Tinu assisted in setting up hideouts by gangsters Rohit Godara, who is stationed in Azerbaijan, Sampat Nehra, and a man named Jack, who is based in Europe and a former ally of Anmol Bishnoi.