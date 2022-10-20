Teenage girl sells her ‘blood’ to buy a smartphone; Read on…

A sleek, costly smartphone that we could flaunt in elegance is something that the majority of us have fantasised of. The question is, how far can you go to ensure success? It is a story that will undoubtedly shock you that a 16-year-old woman from Bengal’s Dinajpur opted to sell her blood in order to obtain the device.

The girl is a 12th-grade student and a local of South Dinajpur’s Karda neighbourhood, which is a part of Tapan Police Station. She placed an internet purchase for a smartphone priced Rs 9,000 but struggled to come up with the substantial cash. She made the decision to travel to the Balurghat district hospital to sell her blood in order to obtain the required sum of cash.

The youngster wanted payment in exchange for her blood donation, and the medical personnel took notice of the alarming situation. When the teenager asked payment in exchange for donating blood, blood bank staffer Kanak Das told India Today that they were suspicious.

The child care department was immediately alerted by hospital employees, who arrived at the hospital. They discovered the real cause after doing some research. Rita Mahto, a child care worker, said that when the girl was questioned about the situation, she explained that the phone will soon be delivered and that she needed to gather money for it, so she came up with the idea of selling blood.