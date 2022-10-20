This tea recipe might aid with headache and stress relief

Is your health suffering as a result of the stress and hurried city life? Then it’s time to go back to the beginning and experiment with some basic herbs and chemicals to relieve those agonising headaches.

Unquestionably, tea is the most popular beverage in the world, but what if we told you that a headache could be treated with just a few basic components added to your tea? Here is a simple infusion that can treat headaches and reduce tension.

How to tweak your tea?

Take 2 cups of water and brew it with 1 inch ginger and tulsi leaves. Turn off the flame and strain the tea, add 1 tsp fennel seeds, peppermint leaves along with ½ tsp chamomile. Mix it with honey and enjoy.

How can this beverage relieve a headache?

The combination of peppermint, ginger, and chamomile in ths infusion, which is similar to ginger tulsi tea, can help to relieve severe headaches by calming the nervous system and lowering discomfort.

Additionally, the inclusion of tulsi and chamomile helps to lower anxiety, treat seasonal allergies, and enhance brain function. The inclusion of fennel also lessens headaches brought on by bloating and digestion.