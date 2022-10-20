U.S. Air Force jet crashes in Florida; pilot ejects safely, probe underway!

On Tuesday (October 18), a normal training flight with an F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jet at the Florida Air Force Base ended in disaster, according to the US Air Force. According to officials, the pilot safely evacuated, and after being taken to the hospital, where he is now being treated, he is now in stable condition.

According to a statement from the air force, an F-35A Lightning II belonging to the 58th Fighter Squadron of the 33rd Wing crashed. According to Military.com, there were no significant casualties or damage to any civilian property. On the test training range, the accident happened around 12 miles from Eglin. A thorough inquiry is under progress.

This has happened twice in the last two years to American F-35s. Last Friday morning, an F-22 Raptor had crashed while doing a normal training fly close to Eglin. Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501’s F-35B crashed in South Carolina in September 2018.

A Japanese F-35A model crashed into the Pacific Ocean 30 minutes after takeoff in Japan in 2019 in a situation quite similar to the one described above. A programme that cost over $1 trillion, the F-35 series is pricey. Official sources claim that the Pentagon has asked for budgetary reductions in the hopes of bringing the cost of the F35 down to $80 million per aircraft.