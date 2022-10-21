11-year-old Tamil Nadu boy dies 20 days after drinking poisoned cold drink at school

After battling for his life for further than 20 days, an 11-year-old Kanyakumari child who was allegedly offered a cold drink that was poisoned died today. At his school in Kanyakumari, Ashwin, a sixth-grade student, allegedly received the poisoned drink from unknown people.

After drinking the poisoned drink, the boy complained of stomach pain. His parents took him to the hospital for treatment, where the doctors found that the very acidic drink had seriously damaged the boy’s intestine, throat, and kidneys. He was very ill when he was taken into the hospital.

This morning, Congress leaders in Kanyakumari protested in front of the school. To prevent a disruption of law and order, a large number of police officers were stationed at the protest location.

The boy was poisoned, and the local police have opened an investigation and are seeking for the culprit. The person has not yet been identified. The CBCID has now been given the case for additional investigation.