A ticket to ‘anywhere’; UK airline issues boarding pass to ex-PM Liz Truss !

Following her resignation after just 45 days in office, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss surprised the whole globe. The incredibly brief reign of Truss was the subject of several jokes and remarks on social media after the news. Tweets were also circulated comparing a lettuce’s lifespan to that of Truss.

A vicious message from an Irish airline has now been added to the vast collection of Truss memes. A boarding card created especially for the former British prime minister was shared on Twitter by Ryanair. A ticket to ‘anywhere’ from the UK’s Gatwick Airport is depicted in the post’s boarding pass image.

More than 141k people have liked and commented on the post. Many people commented on the post’s savagery and the short-term leadership Truss provided in 10 Downing Street. In the midst of tremendous economic and global uncertainty, Truss was chosen as the new British Prime Minister against Rishi Sunak. She pledged not to quit the position the day before she resigned, but she did.