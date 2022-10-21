Authority announces temporary road closure in Muscat

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has announced temporary road closure. The civic authority in cooperation with the Directorate General of Traffic announced that a portion of the Sultan Qaboos Street will be closed temporarily from today till Sunday, October 23, 2022. The road is closed for maintenance work.

Also Read: Schedule of India’s tour of Bangladesh announced

Authority announced that Sultan Qaboos Street will be partially closed for those coming from Al Zulfi Roundabout towards Al Khoudh. It urged all motorists to take diversion and obey traffic rules.