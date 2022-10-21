Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,000, down by Rs 80 per gram in Kerala. Yesterday, the yellow metal slipped down by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

The gold rates in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,500, lower by of Rs 200 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at 50,730, down by Rs 220. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 46,850 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,110.