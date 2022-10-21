Denmark Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen enter quarter finals

Odense: In badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen entered the quarter finals of men’s singles at the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament. Sen defeated compatriot HS Prannoy in the pre-quarter finals by ‘21-9, 21-18’. Lakshya now leads the head-to-head 3-2. Lakshya Sen will now either face Japan’s Kodai Naraoka or Lu Guang Zu of China in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, former champion Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the event after suffering a straight-game defeat to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the pre-quarterfinals. Srikanth lost to the seventh seeded opponent ‘13-21, 15-21’. Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, had won the title here in 2017.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, entered the quarterfinals after defeating Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Maulana Bagas of Indonesia by ‘21-14, 21-16’. They will next face Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals.

The women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand as well as the mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also bowed out of the tournament in the pre-quarterfinals.