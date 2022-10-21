Do these things to lose weight after delivery

A study conducted by researchers found that 75% of women were heavier 1 year after giving birth than they had been before pregnancy. Most women gain weight during pregnancy period and delivery. As per medical experts, one of the most important things to remember is to be patient with yourself to lose the extra weight gained.

Here are some tips to follow to lose the extra weight:

Postpartum diet should be chosen very carefully. You need to make sure your body is getting enough nutrients to produce enough breast milk and have the energy to care for your baby.

Losing belly fat after giving birth is not an easy task. Proper diet and daily exercises are essential to get rid of belly fat.

Also Read: Including this in your diet will improve you love life

The first thing to do is to eliminate foods high in fat from the diet. But you should also eat protein-rich foods. Reducing the consumption of sugar and fried and fried foods can help reduce belly fat.

Those who want to lose weight should avoid foods rich in carbohydrates from their diet. So you can reduce the amount of rice in the afternoon. Instead vegetables and fruits can be included in the diet.

Including foods rich in fiber in your diet can help you lose belly fat. These will control the appetite and provide the body with the necessary nutrients.

Studies have even shown that drinking green tea can help reduce belly fat. Containing less than five calories, green tea should definitely be included in the diet of those who want to lose weight. It is best to drink green in the morning on an empty stomach.

Postpartum sleep deprivation is common in many people. But studies say that there is a relationship between sleep and obesity. When you don’t get enough sleep, you feel hungry. This can lead to overeating and weight gain. It is difficult to lose belly fat in people who do not get enough sleep. So, make sure you get as much sleep as possible.

Exercise routines to reduce belly fat can be done as per doctor’s prescription.