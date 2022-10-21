Dubai Airports issues advisory for passengers

Dubai: Dubai Airports has issued an advisory for passengers. Dubai Airport informed that the Dubai International (DXB) will see a heavy rush for next 10 days due to school holidays. As per Dubai Airport, around 2.1 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between October 21 to October 30, with total average daily traffic reaching 215,000 passengers. October 30 is expected to be the busiest day with daily traffic exceeding 259,000 passengers.

DXB urged passengers flying out of Terminal 1 to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before departure. Passengers are requested to use online check in wherever available to save time. Passengers travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirates’ convenient early and self-service check-in facilities. Those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.