Extended Custody for Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of an IAS officer and two other people in a money laundering case connected to the alleged extortion of money from coal and mining transporters in Chhattisgarh was extended by a special court in Raipur on Friday for an additional six days.

The arrest of IAS official Sameer Vishnoi, businessman Sunil Agrawal, and a person named Laxmikant Tiwari was extended by additional district and sessions judge Ajay Singh Rajput.

According to Tiwari’s lawyer Faizal Rizvi, the alleged accused were brought before the court after the end of their eight-day ED custody. He claimed that the defence lawyers opposed the ED’s request for an extension of the remand.

After conducting multiple city searches across the state on October 11, the ED arrested Vishnoi, Agrawal, and Tiwari, the uncle of the wanted coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari, on October 13.

In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the trio was arrested. According to the facts of the case, Vishnoi, an IAS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre who passed in 2009, served as the CEO of the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society.

The properties of coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari, whose properties were also searched, and his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari, a lawyer from the Mahasamund district, were also searched.