Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Oct 21, 2022, 03:27 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.89 against the dollar. During trading, it then reached at 82.91, registering a loss of 12 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.79, up by 21 paise against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11% to 113. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,864.79 crore.

