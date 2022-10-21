DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country introduces new options for electricity and water bill payments

Oct 21, 2022, 07:05 pm IST

Manama: The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) in Bahrain has introduced new  new electricity and water bill payment options.  EWA has introduced several electronic payment channels through Bahrain.bh, Benefit Pay, and EWA application for paying bills.

EWA updated that users can  can pay in cash through Tam machines. Tam machines  are available at Seef, Ramli, Al Aali and Bahrain Malls. The authority also launched an installment service through a direct deduction service where the user’s monthly consumption rate and debt installments is calculated.

