Hanuman Ji received a notice seeking money; know the whole story!

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is known as the city of Mata Kaushalya. As well as being Lord Shri Ram’s maternal grandmother. The maternal grandmother of Shri Ram has sent a notification to Ram Bhakt Bajrangbali. By means of a notification, Hanuman ji has been granted a 15-day grace period. A call to the office for Bajrangbali has been made. Furthermore, he has been warned that if he does not show up for work, a penalty would be imposed on him.

This letter to Bajrangbali is now widely shared on social media in an effort to give him notice. In response to the revenue staff’s notice to Mahadev making headlines, the Raigad Municipal Corporation has now written to God requesting payment for water. In the notice, the corporation administration has asked Hanuman ji to pay Rs 400 water tax.

Notices are being sent to those who have not paid their water tax by the Raigad Municipal Corporation. It is being concurrently collected to pay the invoices for the months of February and March. A notification was sent in the name of Bajrangbali in ward number-18 Tikrapara by the city administration since they were so eager to submit the notice.

Although a notification was supposed to be sent out in the name of a member of the temple administration, Bajrangbali was really considered by the company’s workers to be its customer. The operating methods of the corporation have been criticised by the BJP in this attack on the Congress-led administration. It is an affront to Hindu gods, according to Umesh Agarwal, district president of the BJP. At the same time, the corporation administration has said to amend the notice after the mistake came to light.