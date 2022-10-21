India successfully tests new Agni Prime ballistic missile at coast of Odisha

At around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, India conducted successfully a test launch of the Agni Prime new-generation ballistic missile off the coast of Odisha.

The missile covered its full range during the test flight, and all test objectives were achieved. The accuracy and reliability of the system have been shown by the Agni Prime missile’s third consecutive successful flight test.

According to defence officials, ‘The performance of the system has been validated using the data obtained by a number of range instrumentation like radar, telemetry and electro optical tracking systems deployed at different locations including two down range ships at terminal point to cover the entire trajectory.’