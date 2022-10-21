ISSF World Championship: India’s Anish and Simranpreet Kaur Brar win silver medal

Cairo: In shooting, India’s Anish and Simranpreet Kaur Brar won a silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. The Indian duo won second place after going down ‘14-16’ to the Ukrainian pair of Yulia Korostylova and Maksym Horodynets in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event.

The medal took India’s tally to 26, including 10 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals.