Reliance Jio launches its first-ever laptop named’ JioBook’: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Reliance Jio launched its first-ever laptop, JioBook in the country. It was announced at the India Mobile Congress earlier this month. The laptop is available to purchase on Reliance Digital’s website. The budget laptop is priced at Rs. 15,799. Customers buying the laptop can avail of 10% instant discount with Axis, Kotak, ICICI, HDFC, AU, INDUSIND, DBS, Yes, and other major bank Credit cards.

The budget laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The device runs on JioOS. The laptop comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage, that is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It features an 11.6-inch HD display that supports 1366×768 pixels resolution and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

JioBook comes with an inbuilt 4G SIM card and the connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI mini port, and Wi-Fi. The laptop also houses dual 1.0W stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2-megapixel web camera for video calling.