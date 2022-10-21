Season 6 of ‘The Crown’ will not show Princess Diana’s fatal car crash!

It’s now official. Princess Diana’s deadly automobile accident will not be depicted in season six of the popular Netflix series ‘The Crown,’ according to the show’s creators. The collision scenario won’t be reproduced for the series, as several publications have revealed. Long before the event, which permanently altered the relationships of the royal family, was to occur, there was speculation about the filmmakers’ strategy.

The actual moment of the accident hit will not be shown, according to a statement Netflix provided to The Sun. The news that the streamer decided against filming the deadly collision comes after a source informed Deadline that production was ‘on edge’ about recreating the scene of Diana’s death, which takes place during the chronology of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama series’ sixth season. Beginning on November 9, Netflix will provide the fifth season of the show.

‘We have been dreaded coming to this situation. Two weeks remain in the countdown, and while we are moving along quietly, it is fair to admit that there is some nervousness; a noticeable feeling of being somewhat uneasy. The sensitive nature of this one is a bombshell, ‘a source on the production told Deadline. On August 31, 1997, an automobile accident in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris claimed the lives of Princess Diana and her lover Dodi Al-Fayed. They were travelling in the automobile while Henri Paul was the driver. While photographers pursued them to capture the ideal image, the car they were in was rushing through the tunnel.

The events leading up to and following the incident would be covered in ‘The Crown,’ even if the actual collision would not be shot for the series. The fifth season of ‘The Crown,’ which is set in the 1990s and centres on Princess Diana and King Charles’ widely reported divorce, has a trailer that Netflix published on Wednesday. In the fifth and sixth seasons of ‘The Crown,’ actress Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana.